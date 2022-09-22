PHOTOS: Browns 29-17 win vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Share Facebook

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, left, scores on an 11-yard pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett, with Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) leaps out of a tackle attempt by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) runs off of the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) gets past Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) gets around Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) scores on a pass from Jacoby Brissett with Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) leaps over Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) is checked by a trainer after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Walker left the game. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) is taken off the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, top, leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard | Associated Press

