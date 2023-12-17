PHOTOS: Browns beat Bears 20-17

Share Facebook

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs onto the field prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

Chicago Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) looks to pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) celebrates after Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns place-kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) kicks the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) sets back to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Fans of the Cleveland Browns watch warmups prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) is helped off the field after an injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

