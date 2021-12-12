Photos: Browns beat Ravens, 24-22

The Cleveland Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-22.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) celebrates after a defensive stop during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) returns a kick during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) catches a pass in front of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cleveland Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II (42) covers a kick during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Blake Hance (62) blocks during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) blocks during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

