PHOTOS: Browns beat Texans in packed house, 31-21

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs out on the field before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Ron Schwane/AP

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki celebrates a fumble recovery on the punt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Ron Schwane/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) catches a pass ahead of Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Ron Schwane/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scores a 5-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Ron Schwane/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) rushes against Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Ron Schwane/AP

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) avoids a tackle by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) is tackled by Houston Texans strong safety Eric Murray (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Ron Schwane/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes in the first half against the Houston Texans during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) Rick Osentoski/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton (25) scores a 33-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Ron Schwane/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next