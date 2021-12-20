PHOTOS: Browns fall to Raiders, 16-14

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens (9) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker reacts before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, left, rushes against Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) tries to get past Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32) watch after McLauglin missed a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns acting head coach Mike Priefer reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) makes a catch under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs against Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP Photos

Prev 1 / Ad Next