PHOTOS: Browns fall to Steelers, 26-14

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs away from Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) on a long run in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs with the ball toward Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) runs with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) AP Photos

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) dives for, but doesn't catch, a pass as Cleveland Browns defensive back Grant Delpit (22) defends during the first half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP Photos

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is hit by Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) as he runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) AP Photos

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) is hit by Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) as he runs with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) AP Photos

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) gets a pass away as Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) pressures him in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) makes a touchdown catch as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) defends during the second half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates after making a touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) AP Photos

