PHOTOS: Browns fall to Steelers on Halloween, 15-10

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP Photos

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) runs against Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) stops Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tre Norwood (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) waits for play to resume during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) rushes after a pass reception under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson runs in for a 10-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photos

