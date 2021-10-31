Watch
PHOTOS: Browns fall to Steelers on Halloween, 15-10

The Cleveland Browns lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Halloween, 15-10, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Steelers Browns Football
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)Photo by: AP Photos
Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)Photo by: AP Photos
Greedy Williams, Chase Claypool
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) runs against Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)Photo by: AP Photos
Anthony McFarland, Sione Takitaki
Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) stops Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)Photo by: AP Photos
Ben Roethlisberger, Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)Photo by: AP Photos
Tre Norwood, Jarvis Landry
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tre Norwood (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)Photo by: AP Photos
Steelers Browns Football
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) waits for play to resume during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)Photo by: AP Photos
Ben Roethlisberger, Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)Photo by: AP Photos
Joe Schobert, Austin Hooper
Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) rushes after a pass reception under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)Photo by: AP Photos
D'Ernest Johnson
Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson runs in for a 10-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)Photo by: AP Photos

PHOTOS: Browns fall to Steelers on Halloween, 15-10

