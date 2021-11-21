PHOTOS: Browns hold off winless Lions, 13-10

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass to running back Nick Chubb for a 5-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) rushes for a 16-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) rushes for a 16-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photos

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) tackled during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) tries to tackle Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) intercepts a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) congratulates wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) after Landry scored a 16-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP Photos

Prev 1 / Ad Next