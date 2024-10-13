PHOTOS: Browns lose 20-16 to Eagles

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Matt Slocum/AP

Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman (27) runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Matt Rourke/AP

Cleveland Browns players celebrate after Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (12) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Chris Szagola/AP

Cleveland Browns' Dustin Hopkins (7) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Matt Rourke/AP

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scores a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Matt Rourke/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.) Daniel Kucin Jr./AP

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Matt Rourke/AP

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) is helped off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Matt Rourke/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) gestures before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Chris Szagola/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) hands off the ball to Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Matt Slocum/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Matt Slocum/AP

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (12) runs with the ball for a touchdown after recovering it when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett blocked a kick by Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott (4) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Matt Rourke/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next