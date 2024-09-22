PHOTOS: Browns lose 21-15 to Giants

Share Facebook

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore, right, runs against New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman (33) reacts after making an interception during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sam Kamara (92) reacts after making a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) hands off to running back D'Onta Foreman during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) is introduced before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Shelby Harris is introduced before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, middle, scrambles against New York Giants defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (93) and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) is introduced before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) wears a Gaurdian Cap during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

