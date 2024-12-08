PHOTOS: Browns lose 27-14 against Steelers

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) passes under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) and linebacker T.J. Watt, right, in the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) catches a touchdown pass and scores in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) carries as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) and linebacker Payton Wilson (41) defend in the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) Matt Freed/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) carries as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) Matt Freed/AP

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) tumbles over Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) after Freiermuth caught a pass in the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) Matt Freed/AP

Cleveland Browns place kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) misses a field goal in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) Matt Freed/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) carries past Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and teammate Wyatt Teller (77) in the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) Matt Freed/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) and wide receiver Michael Woods II (81) celebrate Jeudy's touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar/AP

Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott, right, breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) in the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) Matt Freed/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) rolls out in front of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) in the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar/AP

Cleveland Browns place kicker Dustin Hopkins, right, misses a field goal attempt in the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) is at left. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) catches a touchdown pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott, right, in the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next