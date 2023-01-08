PHOTOS: Browns lose 28-14 vs Steelers

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers kneel in prayer for injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (94) recovers a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) fumbles the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) gets into the end zone for a touchdown with Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) takes a snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) in pursuit during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) scores during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates after a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next