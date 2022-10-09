PHOTOS: Browns lose 30-28 vs Chargers

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) scrambles away from Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) during warmup before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) stiff-arms Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) as he takes the ball for a 41-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) takes the ball for a 41-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) goes up and makes a catch as Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks over his lineup as his team plays against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) takes the ball for a 41-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) dives in for a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) has a flag of Denmark and a Crucial Catch sticker on the back of his helmet during warmup before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) drags Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) into the end zone and a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) hits Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) passes against the Los Angeles Chargersduring the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) stiff arms Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy (8) as he runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) takes the ball for a 41-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next