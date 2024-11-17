PHOTOS: Browns lose 35-14 to Saints

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) and center Ethan Pocic (55) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Gerald Herbert/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Gerald Herbert/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, right, has off to Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb left, in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Gerald Herbert/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, left, as New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, right, defends in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Gerald Herbert/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) avoids a tackle by New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Butch Dill/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) celebrates after a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Butch Dill/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) catches a pass in front of New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) for a two-point conversion in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Butch Dill/AP

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) fumbles the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Butch Dill/AP

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, left, celebrates an interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Butch Dill/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) is pushed out of bounds by New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor, right, in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Butch Dill/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates his catch for a two-point conversion with teammate Ethan Pocic (55) in front of New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Butch Dill/AP

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, left, intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, center, in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. Browns' Juan Thornhill is at right. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Butch Dill/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Butch Dill/AP

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) is attended to after an injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Gerald Herbert/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next