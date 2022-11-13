PHOTOS: Browns lose 39-17 vs Dolphins

Share Facebook

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett (7) and Joshua Dobbs (15) enter the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) enters the field beforean NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a touchdownduring the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee ) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) hands the back to running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III (43) attempts to stop Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) grabs Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Associated Press

Miami Dolphins Bradley Chubb (2) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) sack Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7)during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks to quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Associated Press

