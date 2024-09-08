PHOTOS: Browns lose to Cowboys 33-17

Share Facebook

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) catches a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) gains yards as he carries the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, on ground, as Denzel Ward (21) looks on in the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) looks for running room after catching a pass as Dallas Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis (2) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes as Dallas Cowboys' Tyler Guyton (60) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) is stopped by Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) is tackled after catching a pass by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks, left rear, and Malik Hooker, right rear, in the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs the ball as Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) moves to make the stop in the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy celebrates after catching a touchdown pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

