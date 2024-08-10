PHOTOS: Browns lose to Packers 23-10

Share Facebook

Cleveland Browns running back Aidan Robbins (49) reacts after his 1-yard rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ahmarean Brown (87) catches a pass during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Chris Williams hits Green Bay Packers quarterback Michael Pratt as he throws during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Green Bay Packers safety Zayne Anderson (39) tackles Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (31) breaks through the Cleveland Browns line for a 5-yard rushing touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Grant DuBose catches a first down pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley is pressured by Green Bay Packers linebacker Ralen Goforth (44) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley runs for a first down during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly Jr. (41) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33). during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns center Luke Wypler (56) is carted off of the field after getting injured during a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

