Photos: Browns lose to Ravens 28-3

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) celebrates with linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, center, scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

Former Cleveland Browns player Joe Thomas takes the field before being inducted into the football team's Ring of Honor and receiving his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring of excellence during halftime of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

A referee signals for a Cleveland Browns fumble recovery during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with a referee during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

Baltimore Ravens running back Melvin Gordon III (33) runs with the football as Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) attempts to tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

