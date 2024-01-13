PHOTOS: Browns lose to Texans 45-14

Share Facebook

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt celebrates after scoring against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell catches a pass over Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is tackled by the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco passes against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip/AP

Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman fails to block a punt by Cleveland Browns punter Corey Bojorquez during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) in action against the Houston Texans in the first quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker) Maria Lysaker/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin plays with his son before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) in action against the Houston Texans in the first quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker) Maria Lysaker/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Eric Christian Smith/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) caries the ball during an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson) Matt Patterson/AP

