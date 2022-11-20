PHOTOS: Browns lose vs Bills 31-23
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Associated Press Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)Photo by: Associated Press Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) recovers a fumble next to Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Associated Press Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic (55) waits to snap the ball during the second half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 23-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: Associated Press Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rushes in the first half against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)Photo by: Associated Press Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) rushes in the first half against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)Photo by: Associated Press Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) is tackled by Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) in the first half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)Photo by: Associated Press Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after he sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)Photo by: Associated Press Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Associated Press Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Associated Press Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) kicks a field goal in the second half against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)Photo by: Rick Osentoski | Associated Press Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett looks downfield during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Paul Sancya | Associated Press