PHOTOS: Browns lose vs Falcons 20-23

Browns Falcons Football Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) makes the catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)Photo by: Associated Press Browns Falcons Football during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)Photo by: Associated Press Browns Falcons Football Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) waits to play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)Photo by: Associated Press Browns Falcons Football Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) is hit by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)Photo by: Associated Press Browns Falcons Football Cleveland Browns punter Corey Bojorquez (13) stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)Photo by: Associated Press Browns Falcons Football Cleveland Browns guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) watches play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)Photo by: Associated Press Browns Falcons Football Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) speaks in the huddle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)Photo by: Associated Press Browns Falcons Football Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) leaps for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Browns Falcons Football Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)Photo by: Associated Press Browns Falcons Football Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)Photo by: Associated Press Browns Falcons Football Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) catches a pass as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (37) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)Photo by: Associated Press Browns Falcons Football Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) leaps for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Browns Falcons Football Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)Photo by: Associated Press

