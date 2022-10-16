PHOTOS: Browns lose vs Patriots 38-15

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) makes a tackle on Cleveland Browns tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) after he made a catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

The New England Patriots, right, line up to snap the ball as the Cleveland Browns defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) tries to evade New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) passes against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) call signals against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) evades New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (30) as he scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) runs off of the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) tries to get around New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (11), rolls on the turf after making a touchdown catch past Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next