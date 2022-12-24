PHOTOS: Browns lose vs Saints 17-10

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Football fans cheer in the stands during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws during warmups before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Football fans watch pregame warmups before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chase Winovich is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

A pair of fans sit in the stands prior to the start of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs out during player introductions before the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks downfield during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns punter Corey Bojorquez punts during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reaches in on Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) rushes for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next