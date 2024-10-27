PHOTOS: Browns beat Ravens 29-24

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) celebrates a sack of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) throws against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) is tackled on a punt return by Baltimore Ravens' Tylan Wallace (16) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) gets past Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) on his way to a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Cleveland Browns linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) celebrates a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) is taken off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) celebrates after a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) hands off to running back D'Onta Foreman (27) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns place kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) watches his field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next