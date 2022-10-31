PHOTOS: Browns win vs. Bengals, 32-13

Share Facebook

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) catches a pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett for a touchdown with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Tre Flowers (33) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs onto the field prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Associated Press

Retired Cleveland Browns Joe Haden cheers during pre-game activities before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns cornerback A.J. Green (38) celebrates after his interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) catches a pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) leaps over Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) after catching a pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) catches a pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) leaps over Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) while running with the ball during an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Associated Press

Retired Cleveland Browns Joe Haden smashes a guitar during pre-game activities before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

A Cleveland Browns fan cheers during the second half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) dives into the end zone for a touchdown with Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) dives into the end zone for a touchdown with Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, right, catches a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow with Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III (43) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes with Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Associated Press

