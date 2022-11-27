PHOTOS: Browns win vs Buccaneers 23-17

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) takes the field for an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) gets off a pass under pressure by Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (94) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP

Remnants of tire tracks made by a person who broke into First Energy Stadium earlier this week and drove a vehicle around the field, can be seen during team warm ups before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (29) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game with Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II (42) defending in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, left, gets past Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett rushes Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (29) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game with Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II (42) defending in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) calls signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt follows the blocking of offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (94) reacts after making a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs up the field during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) attempts to intercept a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers place kicker Ryan Succop (3) kicks a 42-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

This is a Salute to Service sticker on the helmet of Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Keanu Neal (22) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, center, during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next