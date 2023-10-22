PHOTOS: Browns win vs Colts 39-38

Share Facebook

Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II (42) celebrates after recovering a fumble by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) AP

Cleveland Browns place-kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 54-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) calls a play in the huddle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) carries the ball up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP

Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II (42) celebrates with teammate safety Grant Delpit (22) after recovering a fumble by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) runs from Indianapolis Colts cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (39) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) AP

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) intercepts a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) AP

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) intercepts a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP

Cleveland Browns place-kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) and teammate Corey Bojorquez (13) react in front of Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) after kicking a 54-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker (10) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) AP

