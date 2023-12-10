PHOTOS: Browns win vs Jaguars 31- 27
The Browns won against the Jaguars on Sunday, 31-27.
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)Photo by: AP Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)Photo by: AP Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) hands off to running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)Photo by: AP Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) pushes through the Jacksonville Jaguars defense for a 4-yard rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)Photo by: AP Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)Photo by: AP Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) celebrates with center Nick Harris (53) after throwing a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)Photo by: AP Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell (18) knees and looks skyward after running for a 41-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)Photo by: AP Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) is greeted by quarterback Joe Flacco (15) after scoring a 4-yard rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)Photo by: AP Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) pushes through the Jacksonville Jaguars defense for a 4-yard rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)Photo by: AP Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) reacts after his 4-yard rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)Photo by: AP