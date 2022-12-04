PHOTOS: Browns win vs Texans 27-14

Share Facebook

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones warms up before of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up before of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) waits for the start of the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs onto the field with his team for an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) huddles with his offensive line during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 76-yard punt return during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022,. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after being intercepted by Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) flips the ball in the air after scoring a touchdown on a 76-yard punt return during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022,. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022,. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) runs into the end zone for a touchdown on a 76-yard punt return during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Associated Press

Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (48) cleats for the NFL's MY Cause MY Cleats initiative during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) before of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) is congratulated by Greg Newsome II (20) after Ward recovered a Texan fumble to score during the second half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski questions a call during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stops Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during the second half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) is congratulated by Greg Newsome II (20) and John Johnson III (43) after Ward recovered a Texan fumble to score during the second half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Associated Press

