Photos: Steelers beat Browns 26-22

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after being sacked during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko) AP

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) jogs off the field during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko) AP

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko) AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is chased by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, center, is helped up by teammates after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) AP

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws over Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks at his playbook on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) AP

