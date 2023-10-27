Browns players excited to support Cavs this season, starting with home opener against Thunder

CLEVELAND — The Browns and Cavaliers had the ultimate crossover episode on Wednesday when defensive end Myles Garrett finalized a deal to buy a minority stake in Cleveland's basketball team—but he's not the only player on board for the upcoming Cavs' season.

With the Cavs tipping off their home opener on Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, they'll have support from their fellow Cleveland athletes up the road. Many Browns players plan to head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after their Friday practice, and before they head off to Seattle for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, so they can cheer on the Cavs.

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II calls himself the "biggest supporter here on the Browns" and since arriving in Cleveland in 2021, has made it a mission to go to as many Cavs games as he can. With a new season approaching, Newsome is looking forward to showing off his fandom on Friday with other Cleveland supporters.

"It's amazing. Like I said, we have the best fans in the world so me being able to be a fan of a team is amazing. I love Cleveland sports for sure," Newsome said.

What he's looking forward to the most: a successful season that finds the Cavs back in the playoffs this year.

While Newsome may claim to be the biggest Cavs supporter on the team, Northeast Ohio native and Browns running back Kareem Hunt has probably been a Cavs fan the longest. He hopes to see the Cavs find more success this season, while also hoping his team can replicate some of what the basketball franchise has done over the years.

"I'm excited to see the Cavs back. They had a good season last year and I'm excited to see what they do again this year," Hunt said. "I'm definitely a Cavs fan for sure. Been my whole life, ever since I was about 8-9 years old. I was here for the championship when they did win it. I'm ready to have that same feeling and see if we can do the same thing."



While Hunt plans to support the Cavs at games when he can, he did note that Garrett buying a minority stake was a dream of his. Still, Hunt is happy Garrett is tying the Browns and Cavs together.

"It's very exciting but, you know, he took some of my dreams from me. So, I'm a little jealous," Hunt laughed. "But you know, he's a lucky guy and a good dude, man. I'm happy for him."

Hunt isn't alone in the excitement to see the Cavs and Browns so tied together. Garrett's linemate Ogbo Okoronkwo fully expects to start taking in Cavs basketball in his first year with Cleveland.

"I love the fans in Cleveland. They're really—what's a good word?—rambunctious. A lot of energy. So I'm just excited. I know there's a game Friday against Thunder, I believe, so I'll be there," Okoronkwo said.

Okoronkwo fully intends to use Garrett's pull as a minority stakeholder and official Cavs ambassador to score some Grade-A seats.

"Look, it's super exciting because now I get a discount on my courtside tickets, might be in a suite. You know, I can't call it, he's one of the owners," Okoronkwo joked.

The Cavs tip off against the Thunder inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30 p.m. They've been looking forward to playing in front of their fans for the first time this season—and they'll get a little extra boost from their friends in orange and brown all season, no question.