1-on-1: Browns new DT Dalvin Tomlinson is a run stopping force who builds PCs, loves anime and can draw

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns signed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson at the start of free agency, and before we see what the new D-Line weapon can bring to the field, it's good to get to know who he is as a person. In a sit-down welcome interview, Tomlinson shared some of what makes him him.

When it comes to the game, Tomlinson is looking forward to being able to play loose under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's scheme—ready to stop the run and have fun at the same time.

"I love stopping the run, love being physical on the field. And my biggest thing is you have to stop the run before you can be able to get to the quarterback for the pass. So without stopping the run, they're not going to throw the ball," Tomlinson said. "I just saw the coaches, the players, the scheme. It was probably the biggest thing for me, just to be able to attack and just pretty much go have fun and just go be physical and just use my strength to my advantage."

Tomlinson has played for the Giants and the Vikings over the six seasons he's been in the league and has faced the Browns a few times, but in the regular season he's never played in Cleveland. He said there was one preseason game he played here, but now being on the Browns, Tomlinson is looking forward to experiencing the full force of the Dawg Pound.

"I heard the fans are amazing. I heard they were crazy loud and just no matter what the season's going like, they're going to support you. They love the Browns," Tomlinson said. "I'm super excited to get out there and just make the make the crowd roar off the plays we can make up front."

Tomlinson on the field is a totally different person than off the field, however. His passions extend well beyond football—geek culture run through his veins.

"I guess you could say I'm a nerd. I love video games. I love anime. I love to draw—just a little bit of everything. I play a couple of instruments, a little rusty, though. I do a little bit of everything," Tomlinson said.

From drawing anime characters to building his own computers, Tomlinson has a plethora of skills and interests outside of football. But his other passion is giving back.

"The biggest thing I used to always tell my mom when I was a kid is 'when I make it to the league, I'm always going to give back.' And just to be able to give back, even just walking up and smiling to somebody, having a regular conversation, you don't know what life you can change and what it means to somebody or what they're going through. And with all the stuff I've been through in my life, I just want to be able to help as many people as possible, especially people who was in my position growing up," Tomlinson said.

Tomlinson is a man with many interests but the one that will draw the most eyes is football. For now, getting to know Tomlinson off the field is something that fans can enjoy until the fall when they get to know him on it.

News 5 is the official TV partner of the Cleveland Browns. Watch the full interview here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.