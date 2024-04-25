BEREA, Ohio — The Browns enter the 2024 NFL Draft without a first-round pick once again, but the front office and brass are still clocked in Thursday, watching what the 29 other teams with first-round picks do with their selections and seeing how the boards fall.

Before heading into the draft room, News 5 went 1-on-1 with general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski to see how they're approaching the weekend and what they're most looking forward to.

The Browns aren't set to pick night one, and while there's always a chance for some trades and unexpected action, Berry made it clear—that chance is very, very slim.

"I think very, very, very, very little," Berry said. "I think you have better odds getting a scratch-off and winning the Powerball."

Hear from Berry before heading into the draft room:

1-on-1 with Browns GM Andrew Berry, HC Kevin Stefanski before the 2024 NFL Draft

Hear from Stefanski before heading into the draft room:

