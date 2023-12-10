12-year-old Browns fan gets birthday wish from Myles Garrett before Jaguars game

CLEVELAND — On Saturday, Mason Lusk, an avid Browns fan, celebrated his 12th birthday. His gifts included a new Myles Garrett jersey and tickets to Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars to see his favorite team play.

But just before kickoff, he got the last gift on his wishlist, courtesy of Garrett himself.

Mason sat near the Browns' tunnel, holding a sign he made especially for the game.

Camryn Justice

The sign had his three birthday wishes listed on it, with his first two checked off.

As Browns players went back into the locker room after pre-game warmups, Mason cheered and screamed, hoping to get the attention of Garrett as he ran off the field and checked his final box.

Garrett noticed the sign and ran right over to Mason, who burst into tears as he watched his favorite player heading toward him.

"It was really cool," Mason said. "He said 'Happy Birthday!"

Garrett signed Mason's jersey and wished him a happy birthday before heading back to get ready for the game.

Mason, a 12 year old #Browns fan, got a Myles Garrett jersey and tickets to today's game for his birthday.



All that was left on his wish list was for Myles to sign the new jersey.



Myles made that happen just before kickoff. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fRoGnAYiWy — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 10, 2023

For Mason, he not only got everything on his wish list, but he also got a lasting memory and heartwarming moment with his favorite player.

Mason said if there was one message he could give Garrett after their encounter Sunday, it would be simple.

"Thank you!"