4 Browns players leave preseason game against Packers with injury

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns medical personnel look over center Luke Wypler during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
CLEVELAND — No one likes to see injury at any point, but especially in the preseason. Unfortunately, the Browns didn't come away from their first game unscathed, with four players leaving the first preseason game of the year against the Green Bay Packers in the first half with injury.

First, safety Ronnie Hickman was covering Packers' wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who broke free for a 65-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jordan Love. Hickman pulled up a bit on the coverage and, after the play, left the field.

Hickman was listed as questionable to return with a back injury.

A short time later, wide receiver David Bell was listed as questionable to return with a quad injury. Bell had caught one pass for five yards before leaving the game.

Then, the most concerning injury, offensive lineman Luke Wypler sustained a leg injury near the start of the second quarter.

Wypler remained down on the field, and trainers came out with the cart. Wypler's right leg was placed in an air cast, and he was loaded onto the cart and taken to the locker rooms for evaluation. He was quickly ruled out with an ankle injury.

Just before the half, the Browns also listed safety Vincent Gray as questionable to return. He was diagnosed with a groin injury.

