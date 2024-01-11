Watch Now
7 PM: News 5 hosts Cleveland Browns playoff special

The Cleveland Browns are heading to the playoffs for the second time in four years and News 5 is breaking down everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 13:00:55-05

At 7 p.m., News 5 will be hosting a special to prepare fans for the game. Watch live at 7 p.m. below:

Join Browns Countdown hosts Jon Doss, Je'Rod Cherry, Hanford Dixon and Nathan Zegura for an exclusive look at how the Browns are gearing up to take on the Houston Texans.

BROWNS COUNTDOWN Playoffs Thursday BOLD.png
Tune in Thursday at 7 p.m. for the Browns Countdown Playoff Special

Then tune in before the game at 12 p.m. on Saturday for a Browns Countdown Playoff Special live from Houston.

