9-year-old girl pens letter to Baker Mayfield that reminds us that everyone is human

LORAIN, Ohio — Baker Mayfield had a rough season this year, after getting injured in week two. A 9-year-old girl from Lorain wrote a letter to the quarterback just to make sure he's doing alright. That letter is now going viral.

"Dear Baker, my mom told me that people are being mean to you, and I feel bad for you. So I want to check in on you to see how you are doing," Brooklyn Schue wrote.

Brooklyn has been a fan of Mayfield for a few years.

"Dear Baker, me and my family think you're doing a great job and we really like you. Sorry, you are going through a rough time. I go through rough times too when my friends are mean to me," Brooklyn said.

Her mother, Desi Schue, mailed the letter to the Browns and posted it on Facebook as well.

"I'm proud of her every day and she just never ceases to amaze me," Schue said. “I’m just honestly excited and proud, cause you think your kids are genuine, but then when you see this, it kinda solidifies it, and I don’t think my heart’s ever been fuller. It’s so pure and straight from the heart, right?”

Brooklyn's message reminds us all that at the end of the day, we're all human.