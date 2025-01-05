After Sunday game results come in, Browns secure No. 2 pick in 2025 NFL draft

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns ended their season with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, finishing with a 3-14 record and locked in with a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

But after Sunday NFL games were played and results came in, the Browns have officially secured the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft.

The Browns entered the season finale with the projected third overall pick in the upcoming draft due to their record—but two games on Sunday determined if the Browns could move up even higher.

The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots both shared a 3-13 record heading into Week 18. The Patriots ended up beating the Buffalo Bills 23-16, moving the Browns above them in the pick order. Had the Titans beaten the Texans, the Browns would have secured the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. That didn't happen, and with a Titans loss, Tennessee secured the first overall pick.

The last time the Browns had the No. 2 overall pick in a draft was back in 2016. However, that pick was traded to the Philadephia Eagles in exchange for the eighth overall pick that year, a 2016 third-round pick (77), a 2016 fourth-round pick (100), a 2017 first-round pick (12) and a 2018 second-round pick.

It was back in 1991 the last time the Browns actually made a pick with the No. 2 overall selection, taking safety Eric Turner out of UCLA.

The Browns currently have a number of areas in need of addressing, whether it be in the draft or through free agency this offseason. So it remains to be seen if they'll keep the No. 2 pick and select a young talent to join the roster or follow suit from 2016 and trade it for more assets.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24-26.