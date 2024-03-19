After trade to Cleveland, Browns new WR Jerry Jeudy agrees to 3-year contract extension

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns had their sights set on wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for the past few years, finally bringing him to Cleveland via a trade with the Denver Broncos at the start of NFL free agency. Now, they're making sure he's with the team for years to come, agreeing to a contract extension Tuesday, a league source confirmed to News 5 before the team announced the news.

Jeudy and the Browns agreed on a three-year contract extension worth up to $58 million, with $41 million guaranteed at signing. The new contract extension will keep Jeudy a Brown through 2027.

The Browns' newest receiver raved about how happy he was to be wanted by the Browns, grateful to be getting a "fresh start" in Cleveland with a team that has wanted him for a while.

"When I stepped in the building, just the energy and excitement that I received when I got there, that made me feel welcomed. I feel like it’s a fresh start," Jeudy said during his introductory press conference. "It’s going to be exciting just to be able to be somewhere new, especially having all the great guys on the team. So it’s just going to make things a lot more easier for me and just better.”

Just 10 days after agreeing to the trade to bring in Jeudy, the Browns have now locked him in for their future—a move general manager Andrew Berry was eager to make.

“When we acquired Jerry via trade this spring, it was with the vision that he would become a core member of our offense in 2024 and beyond,” said Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry via the team. “He is a scheme-versatile receiver with high-level ability to separate against man coverage and a diverse number of ways to produce on the perimeter or in the slot.

“We felt that the ability to add a passionate and competitive player with his combination of strengths would be an important component of our offense now and into the future...At 24 years old and just entering his prime, we are pleased to have Jerry as a member of the Browns for the next several seasons and believe the best is yet to come.”

For Jeudy, the extension means more than just continuing to play for a team that appreciates his potential—but provides for his family.

“It means a lot to be able to have the opportunity to change my family’s life and be a part of a great organization that is building a winning culture. So, I'm very excited and looking forward to the future,” Jeudy said via the team. “This is who I do it for. This is who I grind for, and this is who keeps me motivated to keep being the best version of myself so I could be able to provide and take care of all of them. So excited just to have them here with me.”

Jeudy will continue his offseason as scheduled, training for the 2024 season while having an extended future in orange and brown now secured.

