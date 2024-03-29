As 2024 season approaches, Browns announce offseason workout schedule

BEREA, Ohio — It's officially spring, and while baseball season has begun, it's never too early to start thinking football here in Northeast Ohio, and the Cleveland Browns have their offseason workouts approaching to keep them busy until the season begins.

The team announced the dates for all of their offseason workouts, which will begin on April 16. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and some Browns players will hold media availability at that time.

Two days later, on April 18, general manager Andrew Berry will have media availability to discuss the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.

Here are the draft picks that the Browns currently hold in this year's draft:



Second Round - No. 54

Third Round - No. 85

Fifth Round - No. 156

Sixth Round - No. 206

Seventh Round - No. 243

On May 10, the players the Browns select in the draft and sign as undrafted free agents will report to Berea for rookie minicamp, which will run through May 12.

The Browns will have OTA sessions on May 22, 29 and June 5, with the Cleveland Browns Foundation Golf Tournament wedged in on June 3.

Familiar faces and experienced players will have their turn to report on June 11 for mandatory veteran minicamp, which will run through June 13.

The Browns will announce the start of training camp at a later date, but Berry said at the NFL Combine that the team will return to the Greenbrier and will also host the Vikings for joint practice sessions this summer.

"We will be going back to the Greenbrier and we will be doing joint practices against the Minnesota Vikings. They'll be coming to Berea. They'll be coming to us so you guys don't have to travel," Berry joked.

