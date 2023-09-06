As Week 1 approaches, Browns expect high-level QB play from both Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow

BEREA, Ohio — With preparations underway for the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns are expecting high quarterback play from both teams.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been dealing with a calf strain sustained in training camp, is on track to play Sunday.

"I’m ready to go. I’m expecting to play," Burrow told reporters on Wednesday.

And the Browns fully expect him to be ready to go as well.

"Obviously, we're going up against a talented group headed by Joe Burrow, and we got to be ready to play on Sunday," said linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.

But while they prepare to go against Burrow and his high-powered offense, the Browns are also expecting a high-powered offense led by their own.

“Just knowing who Deshaun is and knowing who he’s always been. Back when he was in high school in Gainesville, Georgia. I mean, he’s always been a great player, and that hasn’t changed since going through college or going playing in the NFL. So I mean, we're all confident in Deshaun and what he can do," said running back Nick Chubb.

Throughout the preseason, Watson has looked more comfortable than he did last year. There's a promise that Watson could return to the level of quarterback that he was known to be with the Houston Texans. But that's not Watson's goal.

"I don't want to return as the guy in Houston, I want to be better than that guy. So 2023, three years ago, I'm not the same guy. So I feel like I've evolved to a new level, and I'm ready to be able to show that," Watson said.

The Browns have seen that promise and fully expect that to show up against the Bengals this Sunday.

"I hope every player and every coach is trying to be a better version of their past, and that's certainly for Deshaun; that's for everybody. That's for myself," said head coach Kevin Stefanski.

And if it can, well, that's something Watson's teammates are very excited to see.

"That's scary. That's scary because 2020, he almost beat us twice by himself when I was in Indy. So to see him have that confidence that he'll be even better, it's huge for us. I expect it. I hope it happens," said Walker.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.