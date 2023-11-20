'At this point, he's automatic': Browns K Dustin Hopkins hits second-straight game-winning field goal

CLEVELAND — Dustin Hopkins said a prayer before he walked on the field to attempt his second game-winning field goal in as many weeks.

"I had a lot of peace about the whole situation. I was praying. I was just like, 'Lord, help me have a peace about whatever outcome you have for me, and for us, is what's supposed to be and what's working to our good.' And don't get me wrong, I like this better, but even if it doesn't work out, it's just I can have a peace about it even though it would sting," Hopkins said at his locker.

The Browns kicker faced another high-pressure situation on Sunday as Cleveland took on their rival Pittsburgh Steelers inside Cleveland Browns Stadium. The week before he had nailed a 40-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give the Browns a come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens.

On Sunday, after rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson stepped up on the final drive, a perfect 4-for-4 n passing, and helped the team drive down the field to get into field goal range. They did that and more.

"I see some offenses, once they get to a line, they kind of shut down. They don't move the ball anymore. And it, it's a testimony to these guys, just putting me in a great position to potentially be successful by moving the ball downfield," Hopkins said.

On Pittsburgh's 17-yard line with :05 seconds left in the game, Hopkins faced a 34-yard field goal. It wasn't long, but still, very high pressure.

Hopkins' teammates didn't feel pressure, though. They only felt confident. Running back Jerome Ford didn't even feel the need to stay in uniform.

"At this point, we don't even need to look. We start packing up. I took my helmet off, took my gloves off. At this point, he's automatic, we know it's going in," Ford said. "I think Greg Newsome II didn't even look at the kick. He just was looking away like, 'he's about to make it; let me start packing my stuff up.'"

Both the Browns' offense and defense stood on the sideline, knowing their proven kicker was good for the task.

"You're talking about DHop? That's my dawg. That guy, he came to our team and he's just showed us how to be a pro and how to be a vet. He's so consistent. We love him. We hope he's not going anywhere," said defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Hopkins' head coach, Kevin Stefanski, put it simply: their kicker comes through for them.

"Dustin is so trustworthy. He’s so dependable. Not ever going to worry if he misses one or two. I mean, that’s just. We got him for a reason. He comes through for us,” Stefanski said.

Hopkins' 34-yard field goal attempt was good, putting the Browns up 13-10 with just :02 seconds left in the game. A kickoff and one Steelers' offensive play later, the Browns had their victory and Hopkins' had his second consecutive game-winner.

For the consistent kicker, the moment was just like any other. He doesn't let himself get too high or too low. He does, however, let himself enjoy the moment with his team.

"After something like that, you're locking eyes with teammates, and you're connecting, and it's just good memories to have as a team and with brothers and guys that you see sacrifice a lot and work really hard throughout the week to even have a chance to win," Hopkins said. "I'm very thankful for the fans, but in those moments they kind of phase out and you're just connecting with your brothers."

The Browns traded for Hopkins just before the regular season kicked off, hoping to provide some consistency to the run game. In Week 11, with a 7-3 record, the Browns have not only gotten that consistency—they've gotten actual wins out of him.

For the team, that means everything.

"We couldn't do it without him," said wide receiver Elijah Moore.