Browns 2021 preseason game dates and times set

Everything you need to know about the Browns preseason home opener
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 11:05:07-04

The Browns’ three-game preseason schedule in August is set, and here it is:

  • Week 1 - Saturday, Aug. 14 - at Jacksonville Jaguars – 7 p.m. on News 5 Cleveland
  • Week 2 - Sunday, Aug. 22 - New York Giants – 1 p.m. on News 5 Cleveland
  • Week 3 - Sunday, Aug. 29 - at Atlanta Falcons – 8 p.m. on NBC

This preseason, which was shortened from four games to three so the NFL could add a 17th regular-season game, is highly anticipated in Northeast Ohio, with the resurgent Browns attempting to return to the playoffs.

The first game, against the Jaguars, should give fans a look at No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence taking snaps for former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who’s now the head coach in Jacksonville. This game could also mark the long-awaited NFL return of Tim Tebow at tight end.

The second-to-last game of the preseason, which is usually the most important, in terms of playing starters, is at home against the Giants at 1 p.m. on a Sunday.

In the final game, when most starters typically rest, they wrap up the preseason on the road against the Falcons.

The Browns’ games against the Jaguars and Giants will air on News 5, the official preseason television home of the Cleveland Browns. All games will be available on the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network.

This year, the Browns get one home game in the preseason and nine during the regular season. Next year, they get two home games during the preseason and eight home games during the regular season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · TBD· At Jacksonville Jaguars (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 2 · TBD · New York Giants (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 3 · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)

WEEK 2 · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (CBS)

WEEK 3 · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (FOX)

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (CBS)

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (FOX)

WEEK 7 · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)