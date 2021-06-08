Browns 2021 preseason game dates and times set

The Browns’ three-game preseason schedule in August is set, and here it is:

Week 1 - Saturday, Aug. 14 - at Jacksonville Jaguars – 7 p.m. on News 5 Cleveland

Week 2 - Sunday, Aug. 22 - New York Giants – 1 p.m. on News 5 Cleveland

Week 3 - Sunday, Aug. 29 - at Atlanta Falcons – 8 p.m. on NBC

This preseason, which was shortened from four games to three so the NFL could add a 17th regular-season game, is highly anticipated in Northeast Ohio, with the resurgent Browns attempting to return to the playoffs.

The first game, against the Jaguars, should give fans a look at No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence taking snaps for former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who’s now the head coach in Jacksonville. This game could also mark the long-awaited NFL return of Tim Tebow at tight end.

The second-to-last game of the preseason, which is usually the most important, in terms of playing starters, is at home against the Giants at 1 p.m. on a Sunday.

In the final game, when most starters typically rest, they wrap up the preseason on the road against the Falcons.

The Browns’ games against the Jaguars and Giants will air on News 5, the official preseason television home of the Cleveland Browns. All games will be available on the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network.

This year, the Browns get one home game in the preseason and nine during the regular season. Next year, they get two home games during the preseason and eight home games during the regular season.