Browns 2025 offseason workout schedule has been set

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns have seven newly drafted players added to the roster with a handful of other undrafted free agents, not to mention new additions in free agency. Those newbies will get to work for the first time alongside returning members of the team as offseason workouts are just around the corner.

Cleveland's schedule for offseason workout programs has been set and announced, with rookie minicamp kicking things off.

From Mason Graham and Quinshon Judkins to Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, the Browns 2025 rookie class will hit the practice fields in Berea from May 9 to May 11.

After rookie minicamp concludes, the building will be flush with the veteran players who opt to join in the voluntary OTA sessions. Those practices take place on the following dates:



May 27-28

May 30

June 3-4

June 6

June 16-19

Not every player will attend OTAs, as is common every year. And despite this being the norm for proven vets, some will take exception to the players who choose not to attend. Nevertheless, all players are required to report for mandatory minicamp, which will take place June 10-12.

The Browns have a lot of work to do with a new offensive coordinator in Tommy Rees, a new offensive line coach in Mike Bloomgren, and, of course, the anticipated quarterback battle that will include Gabriel and Sanders competing for a starting role against veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.