Browns, 49ers get into pregame scuffle on sidelines

David Deger
Posted at 1:08 PM, Oct 15, 2023
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers game got a little heated before it even began with a pregame scuffle breaking out on the sideline.

After an exchange of words, Niners receiver Deebo Samuel ran up to Browns safety Juan Thornhill and shoves were exchanged. Browns safety D'Anthony Bell shoved Samuel and receiver Brandon Aiyuk joined in to shove Bell.

The scuffle grew and both teams saw their players join in to defend their respective teammates.

Eventually, officials were able to intervene and break up the fight.

