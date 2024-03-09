Browns acquiring WR Jerry Jeudy in trade with Broncos

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are bolstering their wide receiver room this offseason, starting by agreeing to a trade with the Denver Broncos that will send Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland, league sources told News 5 on Saturday.

As part of the trade, the Browns will send a fifth-round and a sixth-round draft pick to Denver in exchange for Jeudy.

Jeudy, 24, was selected out of Alabama by the Broncos with the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his four NFL seasons, Jeudy has played in 57 games, catching 211 passes for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Browns' newest offensive weapon will join Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, David Bell and Michael Woods II in the wide receivers room. With several other wide receivers on the roster set to become free agents, Jeudy adds talent to the room in need of additional weapons.

Cleveland had their eye on Jeudy last offseason, but getting him in orange and brown didn't come to fruition. Now, with a deal agreed to, the Browns added a player they've wanted for some time.

While the trade is agreed to, it can't become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday.