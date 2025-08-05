Browns add 6th QB to roster, signing free agent Tyler Huntley

The Cleveland Browns are adding a sixth quarterback to the roster, bringing back a camp arm they've utilized in the past by signing Tyler Huntley, a league source confirmed to News 5.

Huntley, a free agent, adds a healthy body to a group that has dealt with some recent injuries. Veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett has been sidelined and limited since last week with a hamstring injury, while rookie Dillon Gabriel was limited on Monday with hamstring tightness. Rookie Shedeur Sanders returned to full-go on Monday, but had been held out of team drills on Saturday with arm soreness.

He joins Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders, along with veteran Joe Flacco and Deshaun Watson, who remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The Browns had signed Huntley as a camp arm last season. He joined the team in March and, after spending camp and the preseason with the Browns, was released. Cleveland had hoped to trade Huntley, but nothing came to fruition.

After being released by the Browns last year, Huntley signed with the Ravens, who had originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Huntley was on the Ravens' practice squad when he was signed by the Miami Dolphins last season, serving as a backup but getting a start against the Browns.

The Browns have yet to release their plan for quarterbacks in the first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said that some guys will be held out of the game.

“Yeah, I’d say we’re working through it. We’ll hold some guys out of the game, but we’re looking forward to the game. That’s the fun part for our players to get down there and compete against the Panthers on Wednesday, compete against them Friday night, but we will hold some guys out," Stefanski said.

With a number of injuries to the quarterback room, Huntley's addition gives the Browns another body as they navigate the preseason and continue gearing up for Week 1 of the 2025 season.