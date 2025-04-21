Browns add cornerback in free agency, signing Nik Needham to roster

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are just days away from both the start of the offseason workout program and the 2025 NFL Draft, but before all of that action begins, the team decided to make a free agency move. The Browns have signed cornerback Nik Needham to the roster.

Needham, 28, is in his seventh NFL season, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019 by the Miami Dolphins.

Since then, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound corner has played in 63 career games, starting in 27 of them. He's recorded 199 career tackles with six interceptions, 23 passes defended, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Needham joins a cornerback room that currently consists of Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, MJ Emerson, Cam Mitchell, Myles Harden, Tony Browns II, Chigozie Anusiem and Anthony Kendall.