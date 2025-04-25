Browns add RB in 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Buckeyes' Quinshon Judkins with pick No. 36

BEREA, Ohio — A Buckeye will now call himself a Cleveland Brown.

A quick wait for two teams to make their selections, the Cleveland Browns found themselves quickly back on the clock in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, holding the No. 36 overall pick they acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars. After selecting linebacker Carson Shwesinger with the first selection of the second round, the Browns used that acquired pick from the Jags to add Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins to the roster.

Judkins, the 6'0", 219-pound back, was part of the 2024 Buckeyes National Championship run, capping the playoff run with 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Last year, Judkins rushed 1,060 yards on 194 carries with 14 touchdowns last year. He recorded the third-longest rush in Ohio State history with an 86-yard run against Marshall last season. He was a transfer portal addition, joining the team from Ole Miss where he played 26 games, rushing for 2,725 yards on 545 carries for 31 touchdowns over two years.

The former Buckeye becomes part of the Browns-Jaguars trade on Thursday. In the Browns' trading back to No. 5, they also received this 36th overall pick and the 126th overall pick in this year's draft.

The Browns will stay busy Friday, set to pick two more times. The next selection the Browns hold comes in the third round of the draft with the No. 67 overall pick.

Remaining Browns draft picks



Round 1- No. 5 overall (From Jacksonville): DT Mason Graham

Round 2- No. 33 overall: LB Carson Shwesinger

Round 2- No. 36 overall (From Jacksonville): RB Quinshon Judkins

Round 3- No. 67 overall

Round 3- No. 94 overall

Round 4- No. 126 overall (From Jacksonville)

Round 5- No.166 overall

Round 6- No. 192 overall