Browns add speedy receiver Anthony Schwartz with No. 91 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — On Friday night, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett took the stage at the 2021 NFL Draft announcing the Cleveland Browns final third round selection, Anthony Schwartz.

Schwartz is a wide receiver out of Auburn.

The Browns No. 91 pick was acquired from the New Orleans Saints in a trade during the 2020 NFL Draft in which the Browns sent their No. 74 pick in exchange for the No. 88 pick and a third-round pick this year.

Last season, Schwartz recorded 636 yards, 11.8 yards per carry, with three touchdowns in nine starts.

Schwartz will add speed to the Browns wide receiver room. His speed will make coverage difficult for opposing defenses and can provide diversion and the ability for the Browns to stretch the field when he's in the game.

How speedy is he?

Schwartz had a 4.25 40-yard dash time.

So very speedy.

Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Schartz has the potential to bring an "elite vertical presence."

On the first night of the Draft, the Browns selected cornerback Greg Newsome II. On Friday, the Browns traded up from the No. 59 pick to the No. 52 in order to select linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, keeping with Berry's pattern of making defense a priority this offseason.

Schwartz was the Browns final pick of the evening. They’ll be on the clock again Saturday on the final day of the Draft with the following picks remaining, barring any trades:

Fourth round: No. 110 (Eagles pick), No. 113 (Panthers pick), No. 132

Fifth round: No. 169 (Rams pick)

Sixth round: No.211

Seventh round: No. 257 (Bills pick)

RELATED: Browns trade up select LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with No. 52 pick in 2021 NFL Draft